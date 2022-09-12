Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab

Idaho Governor Brad Little attended the groundbreaking for the new Micron Boise Fab on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm.

The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in 20 years and will ensure a domestic supply of advanced memory chips required for market segments such as the automotive industry and data centers, Micron said in a news release in early September.

The fab will will create over 17,000 new American jobs, including approximately 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade, Micron said. This was all made possible by the approval of the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. Biden called the announcement in Boise "another big win for America."

The two Idaho U.S Senators, James Risch and Mike Crapo, voted "no" on the CHIPS act -- but it passed anyway.

