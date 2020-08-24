Treasure Valley business and nonprofit stand up against human trafficking with donation drive

The 'Fill the Shelves' event, which is from August 31 to Sept. 5., collects essential items to give to local victims of sex trafficking.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In 2019, there were 11,500 cases of human trafficking reported in the United States and 26 of those cases were in Idaho, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“I think what people don’t realize is this is happening in our neighborhoods,” said CEO of Microbe Formulas, Ryan Riley.

The supplement company has teamed up with the Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services to collect essential items for victims of sex trafficking.

“Families are selling their own children, foster parents are selling their foster children, husbands are selling their wives, it’s absolutely heartbreaking what's going on,” Riley said.

This is why on Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, both groups are asking the community to help them stand up against human trafficking in the Treasure Valley with their 'Fill the Shelves' event.

“We want new items, the essentials, the things people absolutely need once they've been rescued, which includes, toothbrushes, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, shoes socks, non-perishable food items,” Riley explained.

Cash donations will also be accepted.

“If you do a $15 donation, it'll provide a complete hygiene kit, if you do a $40 donation it'll provide them with a prepaid phone card that the victims will be able to communicate with their recovery trauma team and counselors, a $50 donation will cover a backpack with three days’ worth of food,” Riley said.

Microbe Formulas will accept donations daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 3750 East Pewter Falls St., Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83642.

If you would like to learn more about human trafficking in Idaho or need help, you can reach out to Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services.