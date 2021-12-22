The search for Michael Vaughan: investigators have received more than 700 leads

"We remain committed and steadfast in our efforts" to find the missing 5-year-old boy, Fruitland Police said Wednesday.

A reward for information leading to the safe return of Michael Vaughan continues to grow; so do the number of leads investigators have received as they work to find out what happened to the 5-year-old boy who disappeared from his Fruitland neighborhood on July 27.

The Fruitland Police Dept. on Wednesday said search efforts over the last few weeks have included more ground searches in a "remote forested area" north of Weiser. Also, the total number of leads received since Michael disappeared has risen to 738.

Idaho State Police and the FBI are assisting with the investigation.

"We continue to comb through the data collected since July 27, 2021, and it is a monumental task, but we remain committed and steadfast in our efforts," the Fruitland Police Dept. said in a Facebook post. "As most of us prepare to spend a Christmas holiday gathered with family and friends, we ask you to keep those who are unable to gather in your prayers, specifically 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. There will be an empty seat at his family's table and for many of us in this community, an empty place in our hearts until Michael comes home."

Michael was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. July 27 around SW 9th Street. He is described as 3 feet, 7 inches tall; about 50 pounds; with blond hair and blue eyes. The boy was wearing a blue Minecraft sweatshirt and dark blue briefs. He also answers to a nickname, "Monkey."

A reward for information leading to his safe return has grown to $52,206, the Fruitland Police Dept. said Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006, extension 0, or contact the department through their tip line at findmichael@fruitland.org. A poster of Michael from the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is available here.

