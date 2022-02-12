Michael Vaughan search: Social media interview

Just five days before police named the individuals, a Youtube blogger spoke with Brandon Shurtliff about the young boy's disappearance.

BOISE, Idaho — More than a year ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland, Idaho. On Thursday, Fruitland Police revealed the identity of two more people they believe have firsthand knowledge of the boy's abduction.

In addition to the two newly-identified men, police already had two individuals in custody: Sarah Wondra, 35, who lived in the home on July 27, 2021, and has been charged with failure to report a death, and remains in the Payette County Jail. Her husband, 30-year-old Stacey Wondra, is currently in custody in the Washington County Jail on unrelated charges.

Both of the newly-named people were reportedly staying with the Wondra's at the time of Michael's disappearance, according to Fruitland Police. Brandon Shurtliff, 30, is believed to be somewhere in North Dakota; and Adrien Lucienne, 32, is believed to be somewhere in Toledo, Ohio, floating between there and California.

Despite the new information, however, it still seems as though there are more questions than answers.

Recently, prior to the news conference, a blogger spoke with one of the individuals identified in a video posted to social media.

Just five days before police named the two men, Youtuber Jonathan Lee Riches spoke with Brandon Shurtliff about the young boy's disappearance.

"You ever hear Sarah or Stacey talk about the Vaughans? Or mention the Vaughans? Or say anything?" Riches asked.

"Never, never once. The only times I ever heard them mention the Vaughans is when they stopped the car that day and said, 'hey there's somebody that's missing in the neighborhood, his name's Michael Vaughan. You guys know him or know where he went?' That was the first time that came up to my attention," said Shurtliff. "Then as far as I know, they both said 'no, no, we don't know where's he's at. Let's go help look for him."

Shurtliff told Riches he was with Sarah Wondra and Adrien Lucienne the day Michael disappeared, and Stacey was left alone at the residence.



In November, following Sarah Wondra's arrest, the Fruitland Police Department (FPD) excavated and searched for Michael's body in the backyard of the house Wondra used to live in with her husband Stacey, on Redwing Street. Michael's remains were not found.

"Although the remains of Michael Vaughan were not recovered, we strongly believe based on evidence that Michael was abducted and is deceased," FPD Chief JD Huff said. "And that his remains were buried and later removed from the property."



Shurtliff also told Riches that the Wondras were religious people, and, "hid behind religion." While he is being interviewed, Shurtliff can be seen drinking beer and sitting in a hot tub in North Dakota.



"Like the whole time I was there, they'd just say 'oh, we believe in God. Tells me what we should do for the day and how to help people and we believe in doing good for the community,'" Shurtliff said. "So, I don't know why they would go from that, to getting caught with guns and then trying to run off with a story that definitely didn't happen in front of my eyes, or else I would have reported it."



Shurtliff was not in Idaho at the time of the interview, but his family has a home in Idaho and has been contacted.



"The police and the detectives and everything, they've been at my mom's house since I've been gone," Shurtliff. "They're besides themselves and just scared and freaking out."

As more questions continue to surround the home where at one time the four people stayed, there are still no definitive answers as to what happened to Michael Vaughan.





Watch more on the search for Michael Vaughan: