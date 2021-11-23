ISP: Montana man vanishes en route to Caldwell

Michael Lopez' cellphone last pinged near Challis on Nov. 10. He has not been seen since.

CHALLIS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man from Montana who went missing after driving into Idaho earlier this month.

Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, 71, was last heard from the morning of Nov. 10. According to police, he was traveling from Missoula to visit family in southern California, and had planned to make a stop in Caldwell on the way.

Authorities were contacted after he did not show up in Caldwell as planned.

Idaho State Police say Lopez called his family the morning of Nov. 10, and his phone last pinged around noon that day near Challis, Idaho. Lopez was traveling the route that goes through Salmon, Challis and Stanley.

Lopez is white, with brown eyes and balding gray hair. He is about 210 pounds and 5'10". The missing man has a pacemaker and suffers from other medical conditions, according to authorities.

The 71-year-old was driving a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 with a topper and Montana license plate 771170B.

Anyone who has seen Lopez or his pickup, or has any information that could help police, should contact law enforcement or dial 911. Residents who live along the route he was traveling who have cameras that point towards the highway are urged to check their footage to see if Lopez passed by.

