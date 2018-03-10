BOISE – KTVB welcomes a new face to the First Alert Weather Team, familiar to many local viewers.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers forecast southwestern Idaho weather before moving to one of the nation’s top ten television markets in 2014. Eggers moved to 7 News WHDH in Boston where she soon experienced record snowfall, blizzards, Nor’Easters and golf ball-sized hail. She also ran the Boston Marathon and started a family.

Following the birth of her first child, Eggers announced in August that she would be returning to Idaho where her family has farmed mint for three generations. “I really want our Charli to grow up with her grandma and grandpa close … and to learn to drive a tractor and learn how to irrigate, and she’ll get those opportunities there,” Eggers said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bri Eggers back to Idaho,” said Director of Content Lisa Chavez. “Bri was born and raised here and understands how weather impacts us from farms to freeways. Many local viewers remember her fondly and those who don’t are going to enjoy getting to know her.”

By retaining Eggers as the fourth meteorologist on the First Alert Weather Team, KTVB achieves a weather forecasting first in Idaho. “This is the first time any Idaho television station has assembled a weather team this deep with this level around-the-clock weather expertise,” says KTVB President and General Manager Kate Morris. ”Whenever or wherever you choose First Alert Weather, you’ll have up-to-date forecasting from a certified meteorologist with local weather experience.”

Eggers’ first day on the First Alert Weather Team will be October 30.

