Meridian's new sporting goods store with a Ferris wheel inside

The retailer is opening Idaho's first SCHEELS store in April of 2024 - on Thursday, the store development team installed the final 'building block' to the structure.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho is getting its first SCHEELS, nestled right in the heart of Meridian. The employee-owned sporting goods store is set to open in the spring of 2024.

On Thursday, contractors and employees signed the last steel beam before it was raised up and riveted into place at the meridian location.

The new shopping destination is planned for the Ten Mile Crossing development. The store dwarfs other sporting goods stores - with a massive 240,000 square feet of retail and activity space.

However, the family-friendly attractions inside are arguably the most exciting features of the new Meridian SCHEELS.

SCHEEL's assistant store leader, Corey Watson, weighed in on the store features. "So, it's going to be basically something for everybody. So, it'll be not only the destination for those that are looking for equipment, but we're going to have a 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel in the store, we'll have a 16,000-gallon aquarium in the store, all sorts of fun stuff for the kids as well."

In addition to the Ferris wheel and saltwater aquarium, Meridian SCHEELS will include a wildlife mountain and Fuzziwig's Candy Factory - all inside the structure.

Meridian SCHEELS announced the installation of the final 'building block' to the new build. On Thursday, the development team installed the final structural steel beam for the new store.

The large beam is the highest point of the building, forming the tall peak over the store entrance.

Similar to other SCHEELS locations, the Meridian store will highlight interactive arcade games and sports simulators at the location, as well as access to the on-site restaurant, Ginna's Cafe.

The SCHEELS announcement said that shoppers can expect a full day of both shopping and entertainment, for both children and adults.

The store brands itself as being home to entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques showcasing premium products and top brands - with more than one million pieces of inventory.

