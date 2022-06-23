Meridian's free outdoor movie series resumes Friday at Settlers Park

Sparklight Movie Night resumes Friday with "Sonic The Hedgehog," after last week's event was canceled due to "juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior."

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Parks and Recreation's Sparklight Move Night series will resume Friday after the event was canceled last week.

The June 17 event was canceled due to “general concerns centered around juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations," during the first movie night of the summer June 10.

The community is invited to bring their blankets and chairs to Settlers Park in Meridian for Friday's showing of "Sonic The Hedgehog."

Meridian Parks and Recreation said modifications were made ahead of Friday's Sparklight Movie Night, including increased security and staffing. The movie area of Settlers Park will have fencing and attendees will receive wristbands.

Following the "disruptive behavior," parents or guardians must be present for anyone under the age of 18 to enter the movie-viewing area. Minors will not be allowed in the event without a parent or guardian.

Each Friday evening, the movies will be projected on a 30-foot inflatable screen. The fenced-off seating area in Settlers Park will be designated for the community to set up blankets and chairs.

After dark, Settlers Park is closed outside the borders of the movie night seating area. Officials said unaccompanied minors will be asked to leave the park after sunset.

Meridian's outdoor movie nights are sponsored by Sparklight, the College of Western Idaho, Advanced Therapy Care and VCI Audio Entertainment.

Initially, Meridian Parks and Recreation intended to host the 16th season of the annual Sparklight Movie Night with a new film every Friday evening from June 10 to August 19. The summer series will continue through August 19 following the June 17 cancelation.

For more information on Sparklight Movie Night and to view the full summer schedule, click here.

