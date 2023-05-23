Coroner identifies Meridian woman killed in crash between bike, car

The crash happened May 15 at McMillan and Eagle roads.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Tuesday morning released the name of the woman who died two days after she was struck by a car while riding her bike in the area of West McMillan and North Eagle roads.

Connie Buckley, 67, from Meridian was struck the afternoon of Monday, May 15. Boise Police said the evidence indicated she was riding eastbound on McMillan and the driver was headed north on Eagle Road when the crash occurred.

Buckley passed away two days later at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The coroner has determined she died from blunt force injuries, and has ruled the manner of death an accident.

No one else was injured in the crash. The Boise Police Department is conducting an investigation, but no charges have been filed.

Watch more Local News: