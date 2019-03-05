MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is encouraging it residents to unplug and get outside this week.

The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the sixth annual Unplug and Be Outside event from May 4-11. There are lots of activities planned to help people experience something new, explore new places and make new friends. And the best part – it’s free.

"We know that recreation has a multitude of benefits for physical, mental and emotional health - but, sometimes it's hard to find the gumption to try something new," said Renee White, Meridian Parks and Recreation Coordinator. "We've put together a weeks-worth of "oh that sounds like fun' activities for all ages. All of the Unplug activities are free and all classes are designed for beginners. We hope you'll unplug from your electronic devices and join us outside!"



Officials say nearly 40 activities and events are available for people of all ages to choose from in the areas of arts, sports and recreation.



The kick-off for Unplug week is Saturday, May 4 at Kleiner Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a bike rodeo and you can free tire slime to be prepared for summer riding. And get a free smoothie on the Boise Co-Op's smoothie bike.

You can also take a jump rope lesson from the popular youth group – the Summerwind Skippers.



Schedules of the week’s free activities can be picked up Saturday at the kick-off event.

Youth can try out a new sport with introductory lessons in lacrosse, golf, tennis, soccer or flag football. There will be free classes offered in dance.

The full schedule can be viewed online.