MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is moving forward with plans to reintroduce e-scooters, but it won't happen overnight.

The City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday night to accept proposals from e-scooter companies, but Council members opted to put off voting on an ordinance governing the scooters until April.

Two companies will eventually be selected to initially deploy up to 350 vehicles in the city.

E-scooters have a contentious history in Meridian. They were originally rolled out in October 2018, but were pulled off the streets after just one weekend due to complaints from some residents, business owners and law enforcement.