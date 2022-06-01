Meridian Mayor Simison gives third State of the City Address

The address will focus on the successes, challenges and priorities currently facing Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Mayor Simison is giving his third State of the City Address today at 3:30 p.m. in the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz.

The address will focus on the successes, challenges and priorities currently facing Meridian. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event and Albertsons is presenting.

"Meridian is a thriving community and one that welcomes new business and helps existing businesses grow," Sean Evans, President and CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, said. "Much of this is due to the relationship the city, and specifically the Mayor's Office, has with the local business community. We look forward to once again providing the platform for the mayor to share his vision."

Mayor Simison will also focus on how Meridian will continue efforts in providing services and meeting demands while aiming to become one of the West's premier communities to live, work and raise a family in.

The address will also emphasize the importance of infrastructure, community partnerships, public safety, and keeping Idaho unified in its values.

"I look forward to this year's State of the City Address, discussing our existing needs and talking about how we are partnering to achieve results," said Mayor Robert Simison. "I believe in Meridian, this team, and where we are headed in the coming years."

In-person attendance is already at maximum capacity, but patrons are invited to watch the live stream.

A post-event reception will be hosted by CBH Homes for those attending in person.

Sponsors for this year's State of the City Address include: Citi Cards, Empire Title & Escrow, Bright Bank, Harvey Performance Company, Idaho Power, Idaho State University, Galaxy Event Center, Bank of Idaho, Select Health, First Interstate Bank, TDS Fiber, All American Insurance, Flat Creek Payments, Power Engineers, Intermountain Gas, CapEd Credit Union, Sparklight Business, D.L. Evans Bank, Glass Doctor, Kiln, ESI, Westmark Credit Union, Investment Resources of America, and Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Watch more Local News: