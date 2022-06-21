Meridian breaks ground on shared fire, police station

Meridian Fire Station #8 and the city's first Police Precinct will be built in tandem, creating a "campus-like feel" between the two northwest Meridian facilities.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian Thursday broke ground on its first co-located fire station and police precinct, designed to reduce response times in northwest Meridian.

Partnerships allow the city to build Meridian Fire Station #8 and Meridian's first Police Precinct in tandem, creating a "campus-like feel."

"Our ability to leverage partnerships and the construction of multiple facilities together provides a cost-savings for the community. "I am excited for these facilities to begin construction," Mayor Robert Simison said. "Whether allowing our officers to spend more time in neighborhoods being with the community, or improving our response times - once completed, these facilities will better provide the life-safety services expected by our residents and businesses."

The Meridian Police Precinct is designed to keep jobs with similar functions in the same area and gives officers easy access to their patrol vehicles. The facility will be 11,637 square feet.

Meridian Fire Station #8 includes six individual sleeping rooms, a day room and kitchen and dining areas. The 11,562 square-foot facility also features three drive through apparatus bays, large enough for two vehicles each.

Rice Fergus Miller designed the project, with ESI leading construction management services. The fire station's floor plan separates the equipment bays from living areas and includes decontamination rooms, to reduce exposure to hazardous exhaust.

"The citizens of Meridian are very fortunate to have a City Council and Mayor who are so forward thinking," Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said. "This precinct will help the Meridian Police Department deliver a better more efficient service to our citizens in North Meridian and will help in future planning for other parts of the city."

The City of Meridian said its property insurance rates are partially determined based on an Idaho Surveying and Ratings Bureau (ISBR) evaluation, which includes emergency response capabilities. Meridian's ISBR system rating is a class 3.

"We intend to deliver a class 1 status to this community. These new investments will have a direct positive impact on insurance rates for commercial and residential occupancies in the Meridian community," Fire Chief Kris Blume said. "Beyond the improved rating, residents will be better protected in the event of an emergency by having a more adequately staffed and strategically situated fire department and response model; Fire Station Eight (8) does just that."

The new Meridian Fire Station and Police Precinct is located at 4232 North Owyhee Storm Avenue.

To better meet the needs in North Meridian, we are excited to break ground on Fire Station 8 next week. We hope you will join us! To view the groundbreaking virtually, visit www.meridiancity.org/live. Posted by Meridian Fire Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

