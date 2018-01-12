MERIDIAN — Meridian welcomed the holiday season with their annual 'Christmas in Meridian' events, beginning with the Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event kicked off Friday night with the parade starting on Main Street.

The parade included over 50 floats, marching bands, and even a special appearance from the Grinch.

After the parade, city officials lit the Christmas tree.

"Each year, the Meridian Parks and Recreation team and local businesses join together to bring holiday magic to Meridian," said Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd. "Christmas in Meridian has truly become a tradition for many local families."

If you missed Friday night's fun, don't worry! There are several events happening throughout the week, including the Twilight Christmas Market at City Hall on Dec. 5, which will include over 50 artisan vendors that will be selling hand-crafted arts.

