Meridian honored with award after putting defibrillators in parks

The City Achievement Award recognizes groundbreaking and original solutions related to the public safety and care for communities across the state.



"Idaho city officials are creative, innovative, and solution-oriented and the Garret Nancolas City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges, and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. We received many applications with a wide-variety of phenomenal projects from throughout Idaho, including Meridian's amazing approach to a concern in their great city," said Kelley Packer, Executive Director, Association of Idaho Cities.



The Achievement Award was given to the City of Meridian for implementation of a community-wide Heart Safe Meridian program. This program focuses on the importance of learning how to save a life should cardiac arrest occur.



This program began after many citizens playing at a softball tournament witnessed one of their community members go into cardiac arrest. Attendees and softball players froze, as no one present felt confident in starting CPR. Fortunately, that community member was able to receive lifesaving assistance from Meridian Fire Department and the incident was the catalyst for Heart Safe Meridian.



"This program is a commitment to our residents, to empower those in a situation that could save a life by providing CPR," said Meridian Fire Public Education Division Manager Pam Orr, "We are focusing on building a safer community, one class at a time."



The Meridian Fire Department hosts both certification and hands-only CPR classes. All classes teach the importance of locating and utilizing an automated external defibrillator (AED). Hands-only CPR is also taught at local schools, parks, shopping centers, and even coffee shops.



The City of Meridian also committed to placing AED's in areas throughout the city where many live, work and play. One area of focus that attributed to this year's award was the innovative solutions at Meridian's parks and sports fields. Meridian Parks and Recreation Department built cabinetry at a significant cost savings so those visiting a Meridian park can easily locate and use an AED.



"Thanks to this partnership, the lifesaving efforts in our community have just been significantly improved," said Parks & Recreation Director Steve Siddoway. "I am so pleased to say that the AEDs in our parks are more readily accessible to the public. Before this year, our AEDs were located in concession stands and available only during hours they were open. Now the AEDs are available 24/7 for the public to use whenever they are needed to help save a life."



These AED boxes improve the quality of life should a life-threatening emergency occur. The locations of all AED's throughout Meridian can be found through a phone application called PulsePoint and all residents who take a CPR class are informed about the AED locations.