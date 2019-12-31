MERIDIAN, Idaho — Enforcement of Meridian's new hands-free ordinance will begin on Wednesday, and police warn they won't hesitate to write you a ticket.

The ordinance, which passed in October, prohibits any use of cell phones or handheld devices while driving. Idaho law already outlaws texting while behind the wheel, but the new ordinance extends that ban to sending texts or checking a phone while at stoplights or stop signs.

Starting Jan. 1, a violation of the ordinance could land you a $90 ticket. Meridian Police say they have spent the last few months working to educate residents about the change, with billboards, mailers, social media, and a public safety announcement.

RELATED: Meridian bans driving while using handheld devices, will it work?

"It would please us if we didn't have to write a single citation," said Chief Jeff Lavey, "We would like people to do the right thing and put down the phone and just drive."

Officers have written 161 warnings to drivers about the new rule as well. The handheld device ban applies not only to people living in Meridian, but also to anyone driving through.

Although Meridian is so far the only Treasure Valley city with the ordinance, commissioners are considering expanding it to all of Ada County.

For more information on the ordinance, click here.