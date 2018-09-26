MERIDIAN — Meridian police have some advice for you if someone claiming to be from their department calls you and threatens a trip to the slammer if you don't pay up using your credit card.

Keep that card in your wallet. It's a scam.

Police on Tuesday said people in Ada County have gotten calls from someone claiming to be with Meridian police. The person threatens them that it's either take care of unpaid fines or face being arrested.

The scammers then ask for a credit card number to pay the bill. They also use a number - 208-301-9704 - that goes to a very legit-sounding voicemail when called. We tried it from the KTVB Newsroom - and even we could have been fooled if we didn't already know this is a scam.

Officials want you to know that neither Meridian police nor any legitimate business would call you and demand immediate payment using your credit card. You also shouldn't provide financial or private information to anyone who solicits it via phone or e-mail.

© 2018 KTVB