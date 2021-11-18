Meridian Police searching for 14-year-old boy

Nicholas Garvin was last seen Wednesday night near South White Castle and West Preston in Eagle.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's missing and, they believe, endangered.

Nicholas “Nick” Garvin did not attend school Thursday. The Meridian Police Dept. said he was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of S. White Castle Ave. and W. Preston St. in Eagle.

He may be riding a white and red Trek bicycle. Police and family believe he ran away, and they're worried for his safety. The Meridian Police Dept. said he left all his items at home, and only took his bicycle.

Nick is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown leather jacket with brown fur collar, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat.

If anyone has seen Nick or has information about where he is, they are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), at the Crime Stoppers website, or using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

