Meridian Police once again ask parents to talk to their kids after more toy gun incidents occur

MPD said there has been a significant increase in reports of toy guns being used on pedestrians and pets in the community.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department (MPD) asks parents once again to talk to their children about the appropriate use of toy weapons such as airsoft and splat guns after a significant increase in reports of the fake weapons being used on pedestrians and pets around the community.

MPD said that while the toys can be fun, using them on individuals without permission can lead to injuries and legal consequences for those involved.

Individuals have begun pressing charges against those involved in the incidents, according to MPD. The charges range from Misdemeanor Battery to Felony Injury to Children.

“Parents, please be aware that many of these toy guns closely resemble, or can be altered to resemble real-life deadly weapons,” said MPD Lieutenant Mark Ford. “A simple prank could easily turn into a deadly situation. Toy guns that mimic a real-life deadly weapon should never be displayed out in the public, in a public park, or on a school campus at any time. Never play a game that involves chasing each other in vehicles, as this seemingly harmless fun could quickly turn tragic. The key is prevention, so please talk with your kids, your teenagers, and ask them to think first and use common sense.”

Incidents of juveniles shooting pedestrians with splat guns initially arose in early February. Soon after, reports expanded to include airsoft guns as well. One incident that occurred on March 17 involved a family walking out of a restaurant when their four-year-old child was hit with water pellets from a splat gun out of a vehicle’s window by a group of juveniles, according to MPD.

There have also been reports of juveniles shooting these toy guns at schools, local businesses, and public parks.

When playing with these toys, Meridian Police would advise:

No shooting at people without their permission

No shooting at other people's property including homes and vehicles

No shooting at animals

MPD concluded by saying that it is critical that parents talk with their children about the proper use of these toys and the potential consequences of misusing them.

