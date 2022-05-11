Meridian Police Department rolls out new Harley Davidson bikes and reminds public about road safety

The new Harley Davidson Electra Glide bikes are equipped with front and rear radar, and heated grips that allow officers to utilize them most of the year.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department's Motorcycle Team just rolled out its new Harley Davidson bikes and is reminding the public how to safely share the road with cyclists.

The new Harley Davidson Electra Glide bikes are equipped with front and rear radar, as well as heated grips that allow officers to utilize them most of the year. The bikes were rolled out at the beginning of May as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month, to join the Meridian Police Department's vehicle fleet.

"As warm weather arrives, more motorcycles will be out on the road. Remember to look twice for motorcycles; for the motorcyclist, remember to make sure you're riding in the best spot to be seen by the other drivers on the road," Traffic Officer Jacob Simon said. "Being a defensive driver helps all the motorists out on the roadway arrive at their destination safely."

Since 2019, there have been four motorcycle-related fatalities in Meridian. The city has averaged 26 motorcycle collisions per year since 2015.

Motorcyclists can protect themselves using these tips:

Wear high-visibility clothing while riding.

Use Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant motorcycle helmets.

Always drive sober.

Do not split lanes.

Residents can help protect motorcyclists by:

Always check your blind spots.

Initiate your turn signal sooner than you normally would.

Pay extra attention when switching lanes, making left turns, and during nighttime driving.

To reduce the number of fatalities and injuries, all road users should follow the safe riding and driving practices and stay alert when sharing the road.

For more information on motorcycle safety, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Watch more Local News: