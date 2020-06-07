x
Meridian police need help finding an 81-year-old man after he never came home

Police say Darrel McRoberts left his home Sunday morning his dark blue Ford F-150 to go to a car dealership and never came back.
Credit: Meridian Police Department
Darrel McRoberts has not returned home after he left Sunday morning.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 81-year-old Meridian man who left his home Sunday morning and didn't return home.

Police say Darrel McRoberts left his home on the 500 block of East Jamaica Court in Meridian Sunday morning to go to a car dealership at the Idaho Center Auto Mall in Nampa. He left in his dark blue 2013 Ford F-150.

McRobert's family told police that he hasn't returned home and they contacted the dealership for information about his whereabouts

He was wearing jeans and a light-colored shirt and tennis shoes.

Police urge anyone with information about where McRoberts is to call Meridian PD at 208-888-6678.

Credit: Meridian Police Department
Darrel McRoberts left his home in his dark blue Ford F-150 truck.

