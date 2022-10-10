Police looking for missing, vulnerable Meridian man

Robert Trotter, 77, was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday; he is described as being approximately 5’8” with grey hair.

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Sunday morning.

Robert Trotter, 77, of Meridian was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Robert is described as being approximately 5’8” with grey hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Renegade with an ID license plate reading 001K1G.

Robert's cellphone information showed he was last in the area of Horseshoe Bend/Banks around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to MPD.

Anyone who may have information that leads to Robert's safe return is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or 911.





