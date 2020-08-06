Meridian Police to step up traffic patrols during 100 Deadliest Days

Officers will focus on looking for aggressive and distracted drivers, the department says.

Officers in Meridian will be increasing traffic patrols looking for aggressive and distracted drivers, the department announced Monday.

“Over the next two weeks, Meridian officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding, tailgating, running red lights, and distracted driving,” said Traffic Sergeant Frasier, “We encourage drivers to buckle up and focus on driving responsibly, so that everyone can make it to their destinations safely.”

In 2019, police responded to 2,130 car crashes within Meridian city limits. Of those, aggressive or distracted driving was a factor in 1,266 wrecks, officials say.

Meridian Police received a grant to pay for the increased patrols, which align with 100 Deadliest Days - the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which fatal crashes trend upwards.

“During the summer months, there are more people on our roads walking, riding, and driving,” said Idaho Transportation Department Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “We owe it to them and we owe it to ourselves to slow down, put away distractions and drive engaged."

Even before the increased patrols, traffic safety has been a priority for Meridian Police, the department says. Traffic-related complaints are reviewed and followed up on by the department's traffic unit.