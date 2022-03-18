Meridian Police: Baby returned to parents after protests outside St. Luke's, IDHW

MPD on Friday announced the baby was returned to its parents around noon amid protests to place 10-month-old Cyrus Anderson in the care of IDHW.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Amid protests over the last week surrounding the decision to place an underweight baby in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), the Meridian Police Department on Friday announced the baby was returned to its parents around noon.

The boy, identified as 10-month-old Cyrus Anderson, was originally brought in to the hospital March 1, where medical personnel determined he was "was suffering from severe malnourishment," according to Meridian Police. The baby stayed in the hospital until March 4, when he was determined to have gained enough weight under medical care to go home.

But by the time he was brought to a follow-up appointment last week, police say, Cyrus had again lost a significant amount of weight. The baby's parents, Levi and Marissa Anderson, canceled the next follow-up, then failed to show for another examination, even as police were informed that the infant could die without treatment, the department said.

Officers went to a home in Meridian to look for the child, but the occupants refused to let them in to check on Cyrus. By the time they returned with a warrant, Meridian Police said, the baby and his parents were gone.

Levi Anderson was later pulled over on Chinden Boulevard; officers declared the baby to be in "imminent danger" and took him to St. Luke’s in Meridian for treatment.

Far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy and a group of his followers staged the first protest outside of the hospital Saturday, carrying signs proclaiming that the couple's parental rights were being violated and that Cyrus should be returned.

Tuesday marked the fourth straight day that demonstrators have protested outside of a St. Luke's facility.

On Friday, the Meridian Police Department (MPD) said "in these situations, the goal is to reunite the child to its parents as soon as it is healthy enough to be returned."

According to MPD, it is unknown if there was certain stipulations by the court that were agreed to by the parents. MPD's news release also asked protestors -- who placed St. Luke's Hospital in Boise on lockdown Tuesday afternoon for more than an hour after -- to end their protests.

"There is no need to continue protesting or harassing our public health officials, police officers or anyone else involved," MPD said.

Nurses, doctors, and other employees were instructed not to enter or exit the building, and not open the doors to anyone. Incoming ambulances carrying patients were diverted away from St. Luke's to Saint Alphonsus and other area hospitals.

People seeking medical attention were asked to go to other facilities, while the general public was urged to avoid the area entirely.

Diego Rodriguez, Cyrus' grandfather and a friend of Bundy, said at a Monday press conference that he believes the baby was previously fine but is now "deteriorating" under the care of doctors.

"He was very healthy, he was strong, he was not malnourished," he said, adding that the family is concerned that the baby may have been secretly vaccinated while in the hospital.

An alert sent out to a far-right extremist group on Friday encouraged members to seek out the presiding judge in a local child welfare case at her residence.

People's Rights, a far-right extremist group in the Treasure Valley, received an audio alert Friday morning from group leaders, the Idaho Press reported. It encouraged members to protest at an Ada County judge's residence and doxx her, meaning posting her personal information online.

Earlier this week, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea and Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, who has reviewed the case, doubled down on the decision to determine Cyrus was in imminent danger.

Clifford also told people who were upset with the officers' decision to stop calling 911 and non-emergency dispatch to voice their complaints, saying these calls were taking away from dispatchers' abilities to coordinate emergency response for police, fire, and EMS services.

Basterrechea outlined the process of police getting involved in a child's removal from his or her parents, noting that not every report from a relative, community member or mandated reporter like a teacher or nurse rises to the level of a child in imminent danger.

