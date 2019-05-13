BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is holding a special event this Wednesday to honor one of their own.



Officer Kyle Mikowski will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor for his heroic actions on July 1, 2018.



On that day, Mikowski attempted to conduct a felony warrant traffic stop on 33-year-old Daniel Norris.

Norris took off on foot and later shot Mikowski twice in the legs.



Mikowski returned fire, killing Norris.



The bullets pierced both of Mikowski's calves.



Mikowski went back to work three months after the incident and says it was difficult but something he knew he needed to do.

“Of course, it raised some concerns mentally with the job and things like that,” said Mikowski. “It's something that you have to keep fighting through, and get your confidence back and just try to be who you were prior to this, and it's been going pretty well so far."

The award will be presented on Wednesday, May 15, at the Idaho Capitol. There ceremony begins at 2 p.m.



