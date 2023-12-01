What do Meridian neighborhoods need? City now taking grant applications

The 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program gives community members the opportunity to come up with projects to beautify the city.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian has set aside $50,000 of their yearly budget to help with community beautifying projects.

Applications are now being accepted for Meridian residents and organizations who have project ideas. This is the second year the city has offered the opportunity.

“They will be asked where their location is, what their track record is and then also, they will have to describe the project they will want to put on. that includes, sketches, drawings, layout of individual parts of the project,” said Jacob Cluff, community relations and policy advisor for the City of Meridian.

Last year, the city had 19 submissions. Three projects were approved: a pollinator garden at Heroes Park, a flag disposal program through the American Legion, and a universal design upgrade at Bear Creek Playground. Those projects are currently under the administrative process and will be rolled out this summer.

Cluff said the goal of the project is what they’ve listed as ‘participatory budgeting’, allowing residents to have a say on what the city needs. He says it’s also a way for the city to engage with their city leaders.

"This is a way for us to have individuals participate in government but participate in a way that will make our community better. instead of just coming to a meeting and listening to people they can learn how they can impact their neighborhood and their city.” Cluff said.

The application process for this year has a couple minor changes, including clarification of requirements and a breakdown of how the project will be scored.

As of Wednesday, Cluff said the city has already received five project ideas. The deadline to apply is March 6. Applicants will hear back from the board a month later.

