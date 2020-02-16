Meridian Middle School students fundraise for teacher injured in motorcycle accident

Micheal Grigsby's middle school students and close friends are working together to raise money for their teacher after a motorcycle accident sent him to the hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Micheal Grigsby, a teacher and bowling coach at Meridian Middle School, was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident on Feb. 1 and now his students are trying to raise money to pay for his medical bills.

The science teacher was headed to his student's bowling tournament when a car collided with him while he was riding his motorcycle. Grigsby broke his leg in two places, the ribs on one side of his body, and punctured both of his lungs.

Grigsby has been in the hospital recovering for the past two weeks. His former college professor and friend David Gabbard told KTVB that he was unsure whether or not Grigsby was going to live, but because of first responders and hospital staff, his life was saved.

"It was very nerve-wracking," Lilly Haws, one of Grigsby's bowling students said.

Shortly after the student's bowling tournament began, Grigsby's students found out what happened to their teacher and wanted to help him. Thirteen-year-olds Lilly Haws, Landen, and Dylan Peterson said they were very nervous for their teacher following the accident.

"I was pretty nervous for him, but I knew he'd be okay because he's a strong person," Haws said.

Grigsby's students visited him in the hospital, and it was during that visit that the students met Gabbard. Together, Gabbard, the students, and their parents discussed creating a GoFundMe for Grigsby.

"He's a phenomenal teacher and you can tell if you go on the GoFundMe and look at some of the comments the students have shared," Gabbard said. "He really means a lot to them."

Lilly, Landen, and Dylan said they are excited for their teacher to make a full recovery and return to the school.

"He's very nice and kind and caring," Dylan Peterson said.

"I was happy that he was doing okay, doing well," Landen Peterson said.

Watch 'Innovative Educators':