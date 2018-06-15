MERIDIAN - Police are asking for the public's help to find a Meridian man whose car was found abandoned in Boise County.

Thomas Richard Wright, 23, has been missing since Friday, June 8, and his family contacted Meridian police on Monday. His 1996 black Honda Civic hatchback was found off a dirt road in brush and trees near Mores Creek Summit on Tuesday.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office has been conducting an extensive search of the area.

Wright is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Meridian police at 208-888-6678.

© 2018 KTVB