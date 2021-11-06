Meridian man killed in crash on Cherry Lane

Idaho State Police say the driver hit a piece of heavy equipment after driving onto a closed section of the road.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Meridian man has died after a crash that occurred Friday night on Cherry Lane.

Idaho State Police said the driver, who was 28 years old, was headed eastbound in a pickup truck on Cherry Ln. near Nampa at about 9:36 p.m. when he entered a closed section of the roadway and hit a large piece of equipment.

The driver died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP is not releasing the driver's name. The Canyon County Coroner is working with ISP on notification of his next of kin.

