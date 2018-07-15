BANKS, Idaho - A Meridian man drowned after he fell out of a raft on the South Fork of the Payette River, officials said.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday off of Banks-Lowman Road.

Boise County Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson tells KTVB that 67-year-old Pete Herbst was rafting with family members when he fell out of the raft while going through some rapids, and got stuck underwater on some rocks.

The official cause of death is listed as accidental drowning.

Johnson said Herbst was wearing a life jacket.

