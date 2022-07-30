Meridian library volunteers help seniors by making fidget quilts

Fidget quilts help redirect their attention on something that is positive, safe and engaging for the brain.

BOISE, Idaho — Volunteers for the Meridian Library District are busy making fidget quilts for more than 30 seniors in their community.

Volunteer coordinator Pamela Johnston said these lap-sized quilts are particularly beneficial for seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Fidgeting helps keep their hands busy and helps improve their memory skills.

“It redirects their attention on something that is positive, safe and engaging for the brain,” she said.

Fidget quilts can have a variety of different activities sewn on – like buttons, zippers, charms, pockets and shoe laces. Johnston said volunteers who make fidget quilts can either use their own supplies or use supplies from the library.

She said they received a $600 dollar grant through the Idaho Community Foundation and Project Neighborly. Volunteers can grab a free kit with various supplies to get started.

Making a fidget quilt is a great way to give back, Johnston said. Especially for those who enjoy sewing, knitting or crocheting.

“This project supports the library's mission to meet critical service needs in the community by increasing access to enriching activities that support lifelong learning,” she said.

Currently, there are about 12 volunteers making fidget quilts. But Johnston said the library is looking for more help because they are getting more requests for quilts every single week.

People who are interesting in making a fidget quilt, can sign up through the Meridian Library District’s website. Quilts are due at the end of October.

