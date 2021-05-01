Meridian family rings in the New Year with homemade potato drop

Because the annual downtown Boise potato drop was scaled down this year for safety, Nicole D'Andrea decided to create their own potato and drop it themselves.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A group of Meridian residents held a small New Year's Eve gathering that is now being called Idaho's second-largest potato drop.

The largest potato drop, which is typically held in downtown Boise, was held at an undisclosed location this year in order to cut down on the number of attendees.

The beloved potato drop has been helping the Treasure Valley ring in the New Year every year since 2013.

At the downtown event, a 2,000 pound, 16-foot spud hangs from a crane and, as the name suggests, drops when the clock strikes midnight.

This year, as we know, the only way to watch 2020 turn into 2021 was on television.

Because the event was scaled down this year, Nicole D'Andrea decided to create their own potato and drop it themselves. The homemade spud was seven and a half feet and crafted out of wood, chicken wire, paper mache and paint.

The local celebration also had an impressive firework display, as shown in a video sent to us by Nicole.

Their New Year's celebration did not feature plans to blow up a large 2020 sign, and like the other potato drop, nothing went up in flames.

