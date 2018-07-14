MERIDIAN - A Meridian home is a total loss after a fire Friday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Lonesome Dove Street. The Meridian fire chief said the fire started in the backyard and moved into the attic.

No one was at home when the fire started. Two dogs and a snake were rescued.

One Meridian firefighter was injured and was transported to Saint Alphonsus.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB