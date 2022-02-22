Meridian High School unveils new auditorium

The event featured multiple student performances, a speech from Mayor Simison, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian High School celebrated the opening of its new auditorium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, at 3:30 p.m.

The new 32,514-square-foot addition features a band room with multiple practice spaces and a renovation of the old band room into the new choir room. This will make the high school's auditorium one of the premier venues in the Treasure Valley.

"On February 22, we will open one of the most beautiful high school auditoriums I have ever seen! Our band program moved into a new space in August of 2021 and that has made a world of difference to our students. When we create beautiful spaces for our performing arts, we get beautiful results in their performances," said Jill Lilienkamp, Meridian High School Principal.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison spoke at the event, along with several performances by students.

Construction on the auditorium began in the spring of 2020, adding space for students and connecting three existing buildings on the campus.

"The construction project has not been easy; however, it has been worth it," Lilienkamp said.

The auditorium can seat 828 people with enhanced acoustics and performance capabilities, and stepped seating to optimize sightlines for all audience members.

The space was designed by Lombard/Conrad Architects, who say their overall goal was to elevate the arts through the design by using the same materials as the existing building and inspiring through their use of color, texture, and juxtaposition massing.

The West Ada School District says the project was made possible by taxpayers, and is extremely thankful for the community's continued support.

"This is something that has been much needed at our school and for our community," Lilienkamp said. "I am so proud of West Ada for making this dream come true for our students and school!"

