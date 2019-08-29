MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Linder Road and State Street in Meridian and was transported to the hospital, according to school district officials.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the accident happened at 6:40 a.m., before the start of school on Thursday.

The student was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, according to Eric Exline, a West Ada School District spokesperson.

It is unknown how serious the student's injuries are.

Ada County Dispatchers did not say if the driver was cited or charged by police following the crash.

