New community center in Meridian strives to serve people emotionally and physically

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A new community center in Meridian is looking to connect and provide resources to those in need in the Treasure Valley. The Meridian Gathering and Resource Center held a grand opening Sunday in downtown of the city.

The center provides services for the community including legal services, nursing services, after-school tutoring programs, community events and community connections resources.

"With the rapid expansion of Meridian's community, we recognized the growing need for community outreach and resources; and that is the purpose of this Center. It is a place for families to belong and grow," said Legal Clinic Coordinator, Todd Baker.

Leadership with the center said the growing city is bringing in new neighbors, who may feel alone or do not know where to go to for services.

"As great as Boise and Meridian are, we are still surrounded by people who are lonely and who feel like they're unloved, unseen," Baker said.

According to a February 2021 report from the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), 40% of adults in Idaho reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also lists the Gem State with the 11th highest suicide rate in the U.S.

The center's leadership and staff hope to help fix that.

"What our goal here is to really connect to the people in the neighborhood and provide a place where they can feel at home and loved and get the resources that they need to get ahead in life," Baker said.

Legal Clinic (Must schedule an appointment)

Identification of key legal issues

Legal next step plans

Referrals

Fourth Wednesday of every month from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Faith Community Nursing Clinic (Must schedule an appointment):

Referrals

Basic health and wellness education

Blood pressure screenings

Fourth Wednesday of every month from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Education services:

After-school tutoring classes (Every Thursday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.)

More classes to come

"We very much believe in our statement, 'All are welcome,'" said Jasmine Martin, the education lead for the center.

The center also strives to help those around the community with family support and immediate needs. Baker said they are able to provide meals, toiletries, etc.

"We can kind of be that first defense to get them what they need," Baker said. "Our hope is that we can connect them wherever they may need, and we can walk them through the process of getting the help that they need."

Sunday's grand opening was the first phase of several more. The center staff said they are looking to grow the programs and resources they offer, like a community garden and more community classes.

The center is located at 237 E. State Street in Meridian.

For more information on contact the Gathering and Community Center by email: connect@meridiangrc.org





