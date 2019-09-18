MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the fourth year straight year, the Meridian Food Bank hosted their annual Knock Down Hunger bowling event at Big Al's in Meridian.

The annual event raises money for the food bank's backpack program. Organizers say the event is a fun way to help out kids in need.

"There are kids, every year there's more. Every week, 6 or 700 kids that we give backpacks to," Dan Clark, a chairman for the Meridian Food Bank, said."You're giving out a chunk of change, so that's why we've focused this event on the backpack program."

Thanks to the backpack program, 20,000 packs are sent out with students on the weekends.

In total, more than 600 kids participate in the program on a weekly basis.

