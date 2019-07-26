MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Food Bank says their shelves are nearly empty and they are in need of donations.

Specifically, they need non-perishable boxed and canned goods.

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 133 W. Broadway Avenue in Meridian or at any Meridian Fire Department location.

RELATED: Viewpoint: Meridian Food Bank founder and Executive Director Dan Clark talks about retirement

But if you're not in Meridian, you can always drop off food to any local food bank. We are positive they'll love the donations.

The Meridian Food Bank says their goal is to help anyone who is hungry and asks for assistance. Their ability to help is determined by the amount of food and money donated by the community.