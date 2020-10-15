Meridian firefighters hone their survival skills in live fire training

"Structural firefighting is a culmination of our basic skills that Meridian firefighters must exercise consistently and constantly," said Meridian Fire Division Chief of Training Kevin Fedrizzi. "We must be able to react in a habitual way that will allow us to operate safely, efficiently, and effectively."



"This is a great opportunity to witness first-hand the complexities of fighting a house fire," said Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer. "With the ongoing growth of our valley, live fire training with multiple crews is critical to help ensure seamless cooperation when a real house fire occurs."



Compass Charter School donated the structure. Representatives from the school were on hand during Thursday's training exercise.