Meridian firefighters hone their survival skills in live fire training

MERIDIAN, Idaho — White smoke could be seen billowing from a residence on West Franklin Road in Meridian Thursday morning.
The Meridian Fire Department conducted a live training exercise on a donated structure.
Firefighters completed several training sessions there to build and reinforce best practices for search and rescue and firefighter survival skills prior to the live fire event.
"Structural firefighting is a culmination of our basic skills that Meridian firefighters must exercise consistently and constantly," said Meridian Fire Division Chief of Training Kevin Fedrizzi. "We must be able to react in a habitual way that will allow us to operate safely, efficiently, and effectively."
"This is a great opportunity to witness first-hand the complexities of fighting a house fire," said Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer. "With the ongoing growth of our valley, live fire training with multiple crews is critical to help ensure seamless cooperation when a real house fire occurs."
Compass Charter School donated the structure. Representatives from the school were on hand during Thursday's training exercise.
Officials say these trainings are essential to the health and safety of firefighters and the community.