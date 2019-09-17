MERIDIAN, Idaho — Healthy Beginnings Childcare in Meridian was closed down two weeks ago after multiple investigations showed the daycare failed to maintain proper standards.

Violations included employees caring for too many children at one time, lacking proper credentials to care for children, or not having a background check on file with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The daycare, which is located on Linder Road in Meridian, was investigated on June 6, June 21, July 22, August 27 and August 29 before the department suspended and revoked their daycare license that went into effect on August 30.

Other violations included an employee who was a minor supervising children without an adult in the room, a child vomiting and not being taken away from other children, ants and rodent feces found in the kitchen pantry, no soap in the children's' bathroom, an electrical outlet left uncovered in the indoor playroom, among others.

RELATED: How Idaho regulates daycares and what parents should ask before their child attends one

Following the Central District Health Department's inspections and investigations, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deemed that Health Beginnings Childcare failed to meet the state's requirements.

Health and Welfare now says the owner, Kathleen Lawrence, cannot operate a childcare facility for five years.

RELATED: 'My heart sunk': Parents react to Mountain Home daycare worker being charged for child molestation

RELATED: Mountain Home daycare worker charged with molesting 4 year old