MERIDIAN — Months and months of tension between neighbors and developers came to an end Tuesday night when Meridian City Council members voted unanimously to approve the redesign of the new Costco that will be built at the corner of Chinden Boulevard and Ten Mile Road.

According to the city of Meridian's Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood, Tuesday night's meeting was mainly focused on building design and materials.

At previous hearings, the committee also addressed citizen concerns about increased traffic in the area.

According to Hood, the Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department will have to approve these road changes before the store can even open its doors.

The store is expected to open in 2020.





