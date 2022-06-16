Meridian cancels movie night due to ‘juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations’

Meridian parks and Recreation announced they are canceling the next Sparklight Movie Night on Friday, June 17, due to concerns from last week’s event.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The city of Meridian Parks and Recreation announced on Facebook that they are canceling the next Sparklight Movie Night on Friday, June 17.

Meridian said they are cancelling the event after incidents that occurred during last week’s movie night.

“General concerns centered around juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations,” Meridian Parks and Recreation said in the post.

Meridian said that they will notify the public if there are any changes made to the following movie night on June 24.

Initially, Meridian Parks and Recreation intended to host the 16th season of the annual Sparklight Movie Night with a new film every Friday evening from June 10 to August 19.

"Movies in the park have become a summer tradition for families. We are excited to invite our city's new community members to join us," Recreation Coordinator of Meridian Parks & Recreation, Renee White previously told KTVB.

Movie attendees can also enjoy Settlers Park's Adventure Island Playground, which includes Idaho's first universally-accessible playground area, a climbing rock, sound garden and splash pad.

Each Friday evening, the movies will be projected on a 30-foot inflatable screen. A roped-off seating area in Settlers Park will be designated for the community to set up blankets and chairs.

After dark, Settlers Park is closed outside the borders of the movie night seating area. The City of Meridian asks parents to avoid dropping youth off at the event without supervision.

The 11 free, outdoor movie nights are sponsored by Sparklight, the College of Western Idaho, Advanced Therapy Care and VCI Audio Entertainment.

