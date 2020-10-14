Meridian breaks ground on new training center for first responders

The $3.5 million project is expected to open in the summer of 2021.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police and firefighters will have a new kind of training center next year.

Meridian's police and fire chiefs joined the mayor Wednesday morning to break ground on the scenario training center, a $3.5 million project expected to be complete next summer.

The two-story facility on East Watertower Street will include an indoor village with buildings that resemble residential spaces and commercial storefronts, with interiors that can be reconfigured.



It's designed to give first responders more variety and realism when training for various situations they may encounter on the job.



"This state-of-the-art Scenario Training Center will provide for more intensive, frequent training to address today's public safety challenges," said Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer. "We have incorporated new technologies as well as new safety features for our first responders, and I'm certain our community will be happy with the result."

Trainings will include non-escalation, de-escalation, advanced extrication, search and rescue, proper use of force, and coordinated responses for police and fire.



"With the current climate we are living in, this training center is a testament to our citizens' and elected officials' continued support for law enforcement," said Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey. "It is also a testament to our commitment to the community to sustain our premier standards of service for the citizens of Meridian, as we continue to uphold our oath and honor of the badge."

As first responders often cross city limits to work side-by-side, agencies from neighboring communities will also use the center.