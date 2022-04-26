Two men electrocuted while working on power lines near Middleton

The sheriff's office says the two were working on guy wires on a power pole when the wires became electrified.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — One man was killed and another sent to the hospital after they were electrocuted while working on power lines outside Middleton Monday afternoon.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says the two men were working on guy wires on a power pole in the area of Lansing Lane and Foothill Road when the wires became electrified.

Deputies say one man, a 25 year old from Kansas, was killed. The other man, a 25 year old man from New York, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff's office says both Idaho Power and OSHA, the Occupation Safety and Health Administration, have been notified.

What caused the guy wires to become electrified is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says it's possible that electricity arced from the energized lines to the wires.

OSHA will now take over the investigation to determine what happened and if the company that employed the men will face any fines for possible safety violations.

The names of the two men have not been released to the public.

