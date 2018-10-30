BOISE — It was a packed house at Boise's Chabad Jewish Center for a memorial in honor of the 11 people killed by a gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Monday’s service featured prayers and 11 candles for the victims of the anti-Semitic attack.

The service touched on historical persecution that the Jewish people have faced from the Middle Ages to the Holocaust.

But, the ultimate message was one of kindness and love in the face of tragedy.

“Our response is increasing in acts of goodness and kindness,” said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz. “The greatest fear that these cowards of senseless hate and anti-Semitism have is the fear of goodness. Darkness has one enemy, light. But when darkness and light meet, light always prevails.

The memorial was open to the public. Boise City Council President Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Bill Bones also spoke at the event.

