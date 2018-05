NAMPA - A Memorial Day ceremony was held in Nampa today to honor the fallen.

Lloyd Blackwell played "Amazing Grace" on his bagpipes as a wreath was placed on the grave of Joseph H. Murray of Post 18.

Dozens gathered at the Veterans Loop of Kohlerlawn Cemetery to recognize fallen heroes, as well as their families.

The ceremony included remarks from Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, and a placement of flags around the gravesite of "the unknown," and of course many prayers.

© 2018 KTVB