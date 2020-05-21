Memorial Day observances in the Treasure Valley will be different due to coronavirus

Some events have been canceled, others are making adjustments to keep the public safe during the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Memorial Day is a special time to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s freedoms.

Due to the coronavirus some Treasure Valley ceremonies are canceled while others will look much different this year. Here is a list of what we know is happening this weekend.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery usually hosts the biggest Memorial Day service in the valley, but not this year. The Idaho Division of Veterans Services announced it had to cancel this year’s ceremony to comply with federal, state and local rules and guidance of limited gatherings.

"Even during this difficult and challenging time, we must never forget that as a nation we have a solemn responsibility to recognize and honor those that have served and died in defense of our freedom and the freedom of those oppressed throughout the world," Veterans Cemetery Bureau Chief James Earp.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery is located at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise and is co-located with Dry Creek Cemetery.

The cemetery is open from morning to dusk. The public will still be able to visit the final resting place of their loved ones to honor and remember their service. Visitors are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines and to maintain social distancing during their visits. Visits are encouraged throughout the weekend to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.

Idaho Public Television in partnership with the Office of the Governor and the Idaho Division of Veterans Services have produced a special Memorial Day message.

Memorial Day weekend will also look different this year Morris Hill Cemetery due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and social distancing protocols. There will be no Civil War reenactment.

Staff will be on site Saturday through Monday to help the pubic identify grave sites.

Morris Hill Cemetery is located at 317 N. Latah Street in Boise.

The cemetery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Two other cemeteries maintained by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department will be open to the public on Memorial Day, but they will not be staffed.

Pioneer Cemetery is located at 460 E. Warm Spring Avenue and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery is at 1101 N. Mountain Cove Road.

Visitors are welcome to place artificial flowers, flags, fresh flowers, and wreaths graveside at city cemeteries. No glass or breakable containers are allowed.

The Eagle Field of Honor is returning to Reid Merrill Park. The event has been an Eagle tradition for 14 years, however, it will be a little different this year.

Volunteers began installing flags on May 16th. The flags will fly in the park until May 26th.

Due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, there will be no opening ceremony or barbeque this year, but the display will be open to the public and is free to all visitors. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and be courteous of others.



The flags honor the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Military. Read more about the history of the event.

Merrill Park is located at 637 E. Shore Drive in Eagle.

Meridian is holding a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday.

Members of the American Legion Post 113 will be out at the Rock of Honor Memorial in Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. They will be doing a rifle salute, patriotic reading, flag ceremony and playing taps. The public is not invited to attend due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the city's Facebook page.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Kuna has been canceled. Residents are encouraged to visit the cemetery during the weekend. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans.

The City of Nampa will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, located at 76 6th Street North. It starts at 10 a.m.

Parking will be available in designated areas. Walking tours of the cemetery will be offered that inform the public of some of Kohlerlawn’s veterans. For more information call 208-468-5797.

The Warhawk Air Museum is saluting veterans and front line care providers with a special flyover on Memorial Day.

Monday's flyover includes five World War II era planes.

It begins at 11:10 a.m. and passes over the Idaho Veterans Cemetery in Boise before flying over six area hospitals and two more cemeteries before concluding their flight around 11:22 a.m. near West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. (See a map of the flight path below.)