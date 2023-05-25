Annual Memorial Day ceremony honors service members

As an annual tradition, the Idaho Army National Guard pays tribute to those who have served and pledged to defend our nation.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard held the annual Memorial Day Dedication ceremony at Gowen Field Memorial Park on Thursday.The annual ceremony pays tribute to those who have served in the military and pledged to defend our nation.

Senior Advisor to the Idaho Army Guard and U.S Army Colonel, Skye Duncan was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

"Today we memorialized, annually, here in the Gowen Field Memorial Park, veterans and service members who have died for us, for us as a nation, for us as a state, a community, a country," said Duncan.

"Every level that you work at, that you live, that you depend on in the United States. We have the freedoms because of those who have gone before us and have sacrificed themselves. Knowing that they would pay forward to us this freedom that we have."

The dedication ceremony included a variety of honorary events, such as a flyover performed by a UH-60 Black Hawk and A-10 Thunderbolt that were "timed perfectly" in sync with the National Anthem sung by Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Rosalie Glascock.

Thursday's ceremony also included a multi-service color guard, cannon salute by the Idaho Military History Museum and the playing of Taps on bugle by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Robinett of the 25th Army Band.

Per tradition, the ceremony includes a commemorative brick laying dedication.

This year, more than 20 memorial bricks that were purchased throughout the year were laid to acknowledge and honor those Idaho soldiers, airmen, citizens and family members.

