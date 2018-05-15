MELBA, Idaho -- One teenager was killed and another injured when their vehicle went off a cliff and rolled in the desert west of Melba.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pump Road and Map Rock Road.

The vehicle's driver, an 18-year-old man, was able to call for help, telling emergency responders he had driven off the cliff. Deputies found the vehicle and its occupants at the base of the drop-off.

His passenger, a 19-year-old man from Melba, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted to St. Luke's in Boise, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and suffered only non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, also a 19-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt.

The name of the teen who was killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.

In a press release, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone driving or riding in a car to buckle up.

