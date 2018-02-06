Idaho State Police say a motorcyclist from Melba was killed when a car struck the rear of his motorcycle.

Tomas Munoz Gomez, 35, was riding a Honda motorcycle that wasn't equipped with lights shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

ISP says Gomez was heading eastbound on Big Foot Road near Melba. Edgar Almanza, 36, was headed the same direction on the same road, and struck the rear of Gomez’s motorcycle.

Gomez was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

Police say Gomez was not wearing a helmet.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.

